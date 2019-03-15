Citigroup Lowers ADT (ADT) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of ADT (NYSE:ADT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has $8.25 target price on the security and automation business’ stock, down from their previous target price of $13.00.

ADT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADT from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of ADT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 target price on shares of ADT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.91.

ADT stock opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.48. ADT has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. ADT’s payout ratio is presently -87.50%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in ADT by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,481 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 14,481 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in ADT by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 781,129 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $6,757,000 after acquiring an additional 50,923 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in ADT in the 3rd quarter worth $392,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ADT by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 307,323 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 176,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in ADT in the 3rd quarter worth $346,000. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of burglary, video, access control, fire and smoke alarm, and medical alert solutions to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers professionally monitored security solutions; and interactive home and business automation solutions that are designed to control access, react to movement, and sense carbon monoxide, flooding, and changes in temperature or other environmental conditions, as well as address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

