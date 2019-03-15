Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in Ingevity Corp (NGVT)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 56.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Katherine Pryor Burgeson sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $504,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,002.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Phillip John Platt sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.07, for a total transaction of $310,840.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,697.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,125 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,065 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NGVT has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer set a $110.00 price objective on Ingevity and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $68.00 price target on Ingevity and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ingevity in a report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Ingevity to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.22.

Shares of NGVT opened at $104.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.65. Ingevity Corp has a fifty-two week low of $70.71 and a fifty-two week high of $120.41.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $278.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.60 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 53.18% and a net margin of 14.92%. Ingevity’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ingevity Corp will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

