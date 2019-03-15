Citigroup Inc. Acquires 77,284 Shares of Athenex Inc (ATNX)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 146.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,284 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.19% of Athenex worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,616,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,892,000 after acquiring an additional 33,755 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 1,410.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,869,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679,528 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,878,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,185,000 after acquiring an additional 144,410 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,878,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,185,000 after acquiring an additional 144,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 191,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 27,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATNX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Athenex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Athenex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of ATNX stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. Athenex Inc has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 0.23.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.21). Athenex had a negative return on equity of 66.23% and a negative net margin of 131.81%. The firm had revenue of $21.27 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Athenex Inc will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $117,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,917,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,367,231.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Song-Yi Zhang sold 32,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $382,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignances and gastric cancer; and Oratecan, an oral dosage form of irinotecan that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

