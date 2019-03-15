Citi Trends (CTRN) Updates Q1 2019 Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) updated its first quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.83-0.87 for the period. Citi Trends also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.85-1.95 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citi Trends from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Citi Trends from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CTRN opened at $19.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $265.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.47. Citi Trends has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $34.90.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $201.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.00 million. Citi Trends had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Citi Trends’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citi Trends will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Citi Trends’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other Citi Trends news, Director Jonathan Duskin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $294,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, including fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, such as newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional and decorative home products, as well as beauty products, books, and toys.

