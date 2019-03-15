Cineworld Group plc (CINE) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is a boost from Cineworld Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CINE stock opened at GBX 299.90 ($3.92) on Friday. Cineworld Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 223.80 ($2.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 325.40 ($4.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07.

Get Cineworld Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on CINE shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Cineworld Group from GBX 305 ($3.99) to GBX 315 ($4.12) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective (up previously from GBX 350 ($4.57)) on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Friday. HSBC raised their price objective on Cineworld Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cineworld Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 390.17 ($5.10).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cineworld Group plc (CINE) to Issue Dividend of $0.10” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/cineworld-group-plc-cine-to-issue-dividend-of-0-10.html.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Cineworld Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineworld Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.