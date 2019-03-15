Cincinnati Bell (CBB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,421,925 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 201% from the previous session’s volume of 472,695 shares.The stock last traded at $9.19 and had previously closed at $9.16.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CBB shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cincinnati Bell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cincinnati Bell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $454.55 million, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.63.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Cincinnati Bell’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 333.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Seven Post Investment Office LP acquired a new position in Cincinnati Bell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 323.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Cincinnati Bell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Bell during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile (NYSE:CBB)

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as Fioptics voice lines, voice over Internet protocol, long distance, digital trunking, switched access, caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

