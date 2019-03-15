Cigna Corp (CI) Position Lifted by Prosight Management LP

Prosight Management LP increased its stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 150.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,064 shares during the period. Cigna accounts for approximately 7.2% of Prosight Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Prosight Management LP’s holdings in Cigna were worth $13,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Cigna by 42,687.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,752,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 31,678,514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cigna by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,892,201 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,107,369,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021,719 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Cigna by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,464,526 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,726 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $682,210,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Cigna by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,521,678 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Cigna stock opened at $169.56 on Friday. Cigna Corp has a 1-year low of $162.42 and a 1-year high of $226.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.73.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The health services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.53 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CI. Leerink Swann upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $187.17 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, December 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.30 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.28.

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 9,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total transaction of $1,655,879.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $163.40 per share, with a total value of $326,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

