CIBC Asset Management Inc Trims Position in FMC Corp (FMC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in FMC were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in FMC by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 94,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total value of $7,963,720.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,861 shares in the company, valued at $26,386,696.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.90 per share, with a total value of $251,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,275.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,880 shares of company stock valued at $11,144,839. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Loop Capital set a $118.00 price objective on FMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $105.00 price objective on FMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Nomura lifted their price objective on FMC from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.58.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $77.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.50. FMC Corp has a 52-week low of $69.36 and a 52-week high of $92.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 10.62%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FMC Corp will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.44%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

