CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 380 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (LNC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 59.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,919,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,475,000 after buying an additional 4,457,743 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 5,290.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,956,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,883,468 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,328,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,165,000 after buying an additional 694,063 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,714,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,992,000 after buying an additional 551,058 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 69.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,180,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,901,000 after buying an additional 486,050 shares during the period. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.69.

NYSE LNC opened at $61.74 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $78.35. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.02. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

In related news, EVP Jamie Ohl sold 7,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $448,127.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,910.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $604,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 380 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (LNC)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/cibc-asset-management-inc-sells-380-shares-of-lincoln-national-co-lnc.html.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.