CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $887,000 Stake in Viacom, Inc. (VIAB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Viacom were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viacom in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Viacom by 935.5% in the 4th quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Viacom by 507.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Viacom by 3,279.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Viacom in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viacom stock opened at $28.52 on Friday. Viacom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $34.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.46.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Viacom had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Viacom’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Viacom, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Viacom’s payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

VIAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Viacom from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Imperial Capital raised shares of Viacom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Viacom from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

Viacom Company Profile

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

