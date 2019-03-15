CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $794,000 Stake in Eldorado Gold Corp (EGO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 80.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,141,903 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.17% of Eldorado Gold worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Signition LP bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1,257.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 227,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 210,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loews Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth $290,000. 41.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.65, a PEG ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.71. Eldorado Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $6.05.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.60 million. Eldorado Gold had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 78.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Corp will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

EGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Desjardins upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. National Bank Financial upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. TD Securities upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.42.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

