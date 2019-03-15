CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (CCC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 25,158 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,619,350 shares.The stock last traded at $12.15 and had previously closed at $11.68.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CHURCHILL CAP C/SH stock. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 31,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. Institutional investors own 41.11% of the company’s stock.

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH Company Profile (NYSE:CCC)

Churchill Capital Corp focuses on merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

