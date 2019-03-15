Chronos (CRX) Price Down 5.2% This Week

Chronos (CURRENCY:CRX) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Chronos has a total market capitalization of $55,471.00 and $0.00 worth of Chronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chronos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Chronos has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chronos alerts:

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00006310 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00028025 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00013835 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00147321 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00002501 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00024687 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000086 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Chronos Coin Profile

Chronos (CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 9th, 2016. Chronos’ total supply is 73,729,962 coins. Chronos’ official website is chronos-coin.com . Chronos’ official Twitter account is @_Pennyauction_

Buying and Selling Chronos

Chronos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.