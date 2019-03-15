Chronologic Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $985.00 (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 15th. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $118,678.00 and approximately $985.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chronologic token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00003547 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and Livecoin. Over the last week, Chronologic has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007981 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00382783 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025529 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.92 or 0.01719630 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00235963 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 56.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002537 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004987 BTC.

About Chronologic

Chronologic’s launch date was July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,123,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 846,979 tokens. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH . Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network

Chronologic Token Trading

Chronologic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

