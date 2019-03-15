CHF Solutions Inc (CHFS) CEO John L. Erb Purchases 9,523 Shares

CHF Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CHFS) CEO John L. Erb acquired 9,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $49,995.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHFS traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.54. 557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,747. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.78. CHF Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $65.80.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported ($8.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.70) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 million. CHF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 185.30% and a negative net margin of 340.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that CHF Solutions Inc will post -22.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CHFS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CHF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CHF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CHF Solutions stock. Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of CHF Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CHFS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 33,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc owned approximately 0.46% of CHF Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About CHF Solutions

CHF Solutions, Inc, an early-stage medical device company, develops cardiac and coronary disease products primarily in the United States. The company focuses on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

