Chevron Co. (CVX) Shares Bought by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 142,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,234 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $17,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4,389.3% in the third quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 54.7% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $188,000. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $532,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $532,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanette L. Ourada sold 7,200 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $838,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVX opened at $124.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $236.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $131.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.70%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron to a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.18.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

