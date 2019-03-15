Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) & American Finance Trust (AFIN) Financial Analysis

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) and Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for American Finance Trust and Chesapeake Lodging Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Finance Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00 Chesapeake Lodging Trust 0 3 1 0 2.25

American Finance Trust currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.29%. Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a consensus price target of $29.75, indicating a potential upside of 1.26%. Given American Finance Trust’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe American Finance Trust is more favorable than Chesapeake Lodging Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.2% of American Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.1% of Chesapeake Lodging Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Chesapeake Lodging Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Finance Trust and Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Finance Trust $291.21 million 4.05 -$37.41 million N/A N/A Chesapeake Lodging Trust $597.17 million 2.99 $96.96 million $2.34 12.56

Chesapeake Lodging Trust has higher revenue and earnings than American Finance Trust.

Profitability

This table compares American Finance Trust and Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Finance Trust -12.85% -2.25% -1.15% Chesapeake Lodging Trust 16.24% 6.09% 3.29%

Dividends

American Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. Chesapeake Lodging Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Chesapeake Lodging Trust pays out 68.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Chesapeake Lodging Trust beats American Finance Trust on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a self-advised lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in major business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, premium select-service hotels in urban settings or unique locations in the United States. The Trust owns 20 hotels with an aggregate of 6,279 rooms in eight states and the District of Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.