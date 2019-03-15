Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (LNG) Given $77.70 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.15 (Strong Buy) from the thirteen brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN)’s rating score has improved by 5% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $77.70 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.34 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) an industry rank of 177 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) stock opened at $69.19 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.54 and a 12-month high of $71.03.

About Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

