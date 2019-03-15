Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. Sells 234 Shares of Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC)

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,561 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Anadarko Petroleum were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 765,721 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $33,569,000 after acquiring an additional 73,429 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,897,286 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $127,905,000 after acquiring an additional 72,733 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 134,585 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after acquiring an additional 17,275 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 94,698 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after buying an additional 18,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,443,900 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,198,193,000 after buying an additional 5,004,406 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APC stock opened at $44.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $76.70. The company has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.54.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.19). Anadarko Petroleum had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Anadarko Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on APC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.84.

Anadarko Petroleum Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

