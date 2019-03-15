Charles River Laboratories Intl. (CRL) Given New $151.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $140.00 to $151.00 in a report released on Monday morning. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s Q1 2019 earnings at $1.38 EPS and Q2 2019 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

CRL has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. to $151.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Friday, December 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.71.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $140.99 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a one year low of $101.58 and a one year high of $146.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $605.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.86 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.02, for a total value of $438,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,819,689.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 8,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $1,150,099.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,478,548.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,428 shares of company stock worth $7,472,693 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRL. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,869,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $251,518,000 after acquiring an additional 638,644 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,460,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,002,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,099,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,430,000 after acquiring an additional 240,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,561,000. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

