Chardan Capital Upgrades Axovant Sciences (AXGT) to Buy

Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Axovant Sciences (NASDAQ:AXGT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 target price on the stock.

“We upgrade Buy (low conviction), maintaining our price target at $4/share. This morning, Axovant announced updates from 2 of its clinical programs, showing: (1) encouraging interim results at 3 months from Cohort 1 (lower dose of 4.2×10^6 the phase II SUNRISE-PD trial (NCT03720418) of AXO-Lenti-PD gene therapy (GT) in Parkinson’s disease (PD), and (2) 3- month data showing enzyme activity in an investigator-initiated study (dose of 1.0x 10^14 vg) of AXO-AAV-GM2 GT in Tay-Sachs disease.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Separately, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Axovant Sciences in a research report on Friday, February 15th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Shares of AXGT opened at $1.42 on Monday. Axovant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59. The company has a market capitalization of $275.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Axovant Sciences (NASDAQ:AXGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.27). As a group, equities analysts expect that Axovant Sciences will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Axovant Sciences Company Profile

Axovant Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in the fields of neurology and psychiatry. Its therapeutic focus are Parkinson’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia. It operates through the following geographical sgements: United States, Switzerland, Bermuda, and Other.

