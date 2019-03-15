Chardan Capital Boosts Krystal Biotech (KRYS) Price Target to $57.50

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) had its price target raised by Chardan Capital from $50.00 to $57.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.90.

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $19.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $286.58 million, a P/E ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 0.55. Krystal Biotech has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $28.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knott David M bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,356 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in preclinical development to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

