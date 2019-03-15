Chaparral Energy (CHAP) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CHAP. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Chaparral Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chaparral Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Chaparral Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 10th.

NYSE:CHAP opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. Chaparral Energy has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHAP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Chaparral Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Chaparral Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Chaparral Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Chaparral Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chaparral Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chaparral Energy Company Profile

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

