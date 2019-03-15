Chant West Holdings Ltd (CWL) Insider Buys A$14,560.00 in Stock

Chant West Holdings Ltd (ASX:CWL) insider Niall Cairns bought 260,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$14,560.00 ($10,326.24).

ASX CWL remained flat at $A$0.06 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Friday. 164,440 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 million and a P/E ratio of -2.90.

Chant West Company Profile

Chant West Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides research, consulting, and software services to superannuation and financial planning industries in Australia. It operates in two segments, XPLAN and LMS – Enzumo, and Superannuation services  Chant West. The company configures and customizes XPLAN, a financial planning software, which includes creation of customized templates for fact finds, statements of advice, annual reviews, and business workflows; and offers e-learning management systems to help advisers optimize their use of XPLAN and Enzumo's advice technology products.

