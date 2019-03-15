Channing Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,241 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $154.35 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $125.81 and a one year high of $173.39.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Channing Capital Management LLC Has $2.12 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/channing-capital-management-llc-has-2-12-million-stake-in-ishares-russell-2000-etf-iwm.html.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.