Change Path LLC Sells 265 Shares of Deere & Company (DE)

Change Path LLC reduced its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Change Path LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Deere & Company by 14,550.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,214,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,179,386 shares during the period. Packer & Co Ltd raised its stake in Deere & Company by 625.9% during the 4th quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 1,239,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,476,000 after buying an additional 1,069,015 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Deere & Company by 532.2% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 832,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,190,000 after buying an additional 700,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Deere & Company by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,874,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,850,000 after buying an additional 674,058 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in Deere & Company by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,834,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,663,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John C. May II sold 11,661 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.21, for a total transaction of $1,868,208.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at $8,930,586.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $157.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $167.82.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 28.83%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 price target on Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. UBS Group set a $177.00 price target on Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.73.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

