Change Path LLC Buys Shares of 8,021 JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (JPMB)

Change Path LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

NYSEARCA JPMB opened at $47.63 on Friday. JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.71 and a one year high of $48.94.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.1963 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%.

