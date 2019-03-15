Chainlink Trading 0.6% Higher This Week (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. One Chainlink token can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00012393 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Gate.io. Chainlink has a total market cap of $170.77 million and $6.68 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007956 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00386675 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025584 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.81 or 0.01696949 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00237474 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 82.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002917 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005035 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink was first traded on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Kyber Network, IDEX, Gate.io, Huobi, Binance, Radar Relay, OKEx, COSS and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

