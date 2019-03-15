CES Energy Solutions Corp (CEU) Receives C$6.89 Consensus PT from Brokerages

CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.88.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Cormark decreased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$6.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, insider John Michael Hooks sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.26, for a total value of C$65,214.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,512,171 shares in the company, valued at C$4,930,735.98.

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching C$2.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.49, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.91. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of C$2.85 and a 12-month high of C$6.73. The company has a market cap of $773.73 million and a PE ratio of 22.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 30th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

