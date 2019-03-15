Ceragon Networks Ltd (CRNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRNT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Oppenheimer set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Ceragon Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:CRNT traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.54. 1,077,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,291. The stock has a market cap of $290.68 million, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.07. Ceragon Networks has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $5.04.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $85.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.80 million. Ceragon Networks had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 10.79%. Analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRNT. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ceragon Networks by 1,581.7% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 34,306 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC raised its position in Ceragon Networks by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 58,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $404,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter worth $621,000. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

