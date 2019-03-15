Centurylink (CTL) Bond Prices Rise 2%

An issue of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) bonds rose 2% against their face value during trading on Tuesday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 5.625% coupon and is set to mature on April 1, 2025. The debt is now trading at $95.74 and was trading at $95.25 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel moves in its stock price.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Edward Jones cut Centurylink to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America cut Centurylink from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Centurylink from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centurylink currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Shares of CTL stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $11.92. The company had a trading volume of 12,161,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,232,150. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Centurylink Inc has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $24.20.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.03%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 16,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $254,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey K. Storey acquired 83,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.94 per share, with a total value of $991,020.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,476,359 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,726.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 143,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,698,720. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTL. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Centurylink in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Centurylink in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Centurylink in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Centurylink by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centurylink in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centurylink (NYSE:CTL)

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

