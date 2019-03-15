CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) Shares Bought by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,182 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $4,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 793.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 345.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNP. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.18.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 4,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $122,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Milton Carroll sold 40,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,000 shares of company stock worth $3,881,030. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CNP opened at $30.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $31.42.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 3.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/centerpoint-energy-inc-cnp-shares-bought-by-mufg-securities-emea-plc.html.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.