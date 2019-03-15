Centennial Resource Development Inc Expected to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report released on Tuesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Z. Parham now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $222.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.16 million. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.51%. Centennial Resource Development’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Cowen lowered Centennial Resource Development from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $12.00 price objective on Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $20.00 price objective on Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.61.

Shares of NASDAQ CDEV opened at $8.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Centennial Resource Development has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $23.12.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 27.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,567,873 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $864,558,000 after buying an additional 8,410,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,754,084 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $344,226,000 after buying an additional 370,395 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,754,084 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $344,226,000 after buying an additional 370,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,453,179 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $93,155,000 after buying an additional 568,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,560,405 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,235,000 after buying an additional 542,778 shares during the last quarter.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

