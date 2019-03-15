Celsius (CELH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $14.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 million. Celsius had a negative net margin of 33.17% and a negative return on equity of 75.43%.

Celsius stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.90. The company had a trading volume of 64,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,695. The firm has a market cap of $198.66 million, a PE ratio of -390.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.92. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Celsius by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 10,525 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Celsius by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,149,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Celsius by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 9,240 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Celsius by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 700,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 114,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CELH. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsius from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.58.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

