Celcuity Inc (CELC) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ:CELC) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $36.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.22) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Celcuity an industry rank of 78 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CELC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. HC Wainwright set a $36.00 target price on shares of Celcuity and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CELC. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 58.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the second quarter worth about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.04% of the company’s stock.

CELC traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.46. 17,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,950. The firm has a market cap of $209.18 million, a P/E ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 0.24. Celcuity has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $31.00.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc, a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the response rates of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company is developing CELx tests to diagnose two new sub-types of HER2-negative breast cancer.

