CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE) Receives $9.30 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.17.

Several brokerages have commented on CECE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley began coverage on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

Shares of CECO Environmental stock opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. CECO Environmental has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $9.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). CECO Environmental had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $93.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.91 million. As a group, analysts predict that CECO Environmental will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Liner acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $35,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,860 shares in the company, valued at $305,591.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock worth $48,830. Corporate insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in CECO Environmental by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Fluid Handling and Filtration Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.