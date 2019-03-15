CECO Environmental (CECE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.50 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

CECE has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised CECO Environmental from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CECO Environmental from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised CECO Environmental from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group set a $10.00 price target on CECO Environmental and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.17.

CECO Environmental stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,126. The company has a market cap of $269.70 million, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. CECO Environmental has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $9.18.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). CECO Environmental had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $93.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.91 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CECO Environmental will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David B. Liner acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $35,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,591.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 7,000 shares of company stock worth $48,830. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CECE. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Fluid Handling and Filtration Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

