CBS (CBS) Receives News Impact Rating of 1.88

Media headlines about CBS (NYSE:CBS) have trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. CBS earned a news sentiment score of 1.88 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the media conglomerate an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted CBS’s score:

Get CBS alerts:

NYSE CBS opened at $48.24 on Friday. CBS has a one year low of $41.38 and a one year high of $59.59. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The media conglomerate reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.03). CBS had a return on equity of 83.61% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CBS will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. CBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

CBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CBS in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded CBS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded CBS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of CBS in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on CBS from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.10.

In other CBS news, EVP Jonathan Anschell sold 20,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $1,038,780.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,469.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Countryman sold 4,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $235,388.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,362.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/cbs-cbs-receives-news-impact-rating-of-1-88.html.

About CBS

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

Further Reading: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for CBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.