Catasys (CATS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16, Morningstar.com reports. Catasys updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CATS stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.09 million, a PE ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.95. Catasys has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $14.29.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CATS. TheStreet lowered Catasys from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Catasys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. began coverage on Catasys in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, began coverage on Catasys in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CATS. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catasys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,511,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Catasys by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 171,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 60,090 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Catasys by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 60,090 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Catasys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catasys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

Catasys Company Profile

Catasys, Inc provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services.

