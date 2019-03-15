Catasys (CATS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16, Morningstar.com reports. Catasys updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.
Shares of CATS stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.09 million, a PE ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.95. Catasys has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $14.29.
Several research firms recently issued reports on CATS. TheStreet lowered Catasys from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Catasys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. began coverage on Catasys in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, began coverage on Catasys in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.
Catasys Company Profile
Catasys, Inc provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services.
