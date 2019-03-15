Casey’s General Stores (CASY) and Empire (EMLAF) Head to Head Contrast

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) and Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.7% of Casey’s General Stores shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Casey’s General Stores shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Casey’s General Stores and Empire’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casey’s General Stores $8.39 billion 0.56 $317.90 million $3.81 33.62 Empire N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Casey’s General Stores has higher revenue and earnings than Empire.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Casey’s General Stores and Empire, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Casey’s General Stores 0 6 5 0 2.45 Empire 0 0 0 0 N/A

Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus target price of $132.33, indicating a potential upside of 3.48%. Given Casey’s General Stores’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Casey’s General Stores is more favorable than Empire.

Profitability

This table compares Casey’s General Stores and Empire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casey’s General Stores 2.14% 14.89% 5.61% Empire N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Casey’s General Stores pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Empire does not pay a dividend. Casey’s General Stores pays out 30.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Casey’s General Stores has raised its dividend for 16 consecutive years.

Summary

Casey’s General Stores beats Empire on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items. Its stores also provide fuel for sale on a self-service basis. In addition, the company operates two stores under the Tobacco City name primarily selling tobacco products; and one grocery store. As of November 20, 2018, it operated a total of 2,097 stores. Casey's General Stores, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Ankeny, Iowa.

About Empire

Empire Co. Ltd. engages in the food retailing and corporate investment activities. It operates through the Food Retailing and Investments and Other Operations segments. The Food Retailing Segment involves in the distribution of food products in Canada. The Investments and Other Operations segment consist equity accounted interest in Crombie REIT, Genstar, and wholly-owned Empire Theatres. The company was founded on February 12, 1963 and is headquartered in Stellarton, Canada.

