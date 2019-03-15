Carter’s, Inc. (CRI) EVP Sells $371,120.00 in Stock

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) EVP Julie D’emilio sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.78, for a total value of $371,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE CRI opened at $93.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.66 and a twelve month high of $118.22.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Carter’s had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ffcm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 1,761.4% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Carter’s from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Carter’s from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Simple Joys, OshKosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International.

