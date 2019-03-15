Carter’s (CRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Carter’s from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Carter’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Get Carter's alerts:

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $93.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.61. Carter’s has a 52-week low of $75.66 and a 52-week high of $118.22.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 35.33%. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Amy Woods Brinkley sold 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $238,689.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,540.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.78, for a total transaction of $371,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,660 shares of company stock worth $1,218,660. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ffcm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 1,761.4% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 3,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Simple Joys, OshKosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.