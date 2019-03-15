Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) Position Increased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,767 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.18% of Carrizo Oil & Gas worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,417,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,998,000 after purchasing an additional 221,000 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $939,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 69,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 27,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,563 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 22,054 shares during the last quarter.

In other Carrizo Oil & Gas news, CEO S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,003.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $301,040. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRZO. BidaskClub raised shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Williams Capital set a $19.00 price target on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

NASDAQ CRZO traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $11.47. 39,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,300,850. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $31.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The company had revenue of $273.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Profile

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Delaware Basin in West Texas.

