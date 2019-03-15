CarGurus (CARG) Lifted to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

CARG has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CarGurus in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on CarGurus in a report on Monday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $39.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.58, a P/E/G ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.97. CarGurus has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $57.25.

In other news, insider Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $673,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 117,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $3,833,305.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,986,127 shares of company stock worth $77,116,078. Corporate insiders own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 1,442.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 131,170 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at $956,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,002,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at $722,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,251,000. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings.

