CargoX Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.54 Million (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 15th. In the last week, CargoX has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One CargoX token can currently be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. CargoX has a market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $41,157.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CargoX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00008004 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00380831 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025341 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.04 or 0.01759676 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00238030 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00002376 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004975 BTC.

CargoX Profile

CargoX launched on December 20th, 2017. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,071,409 tokens. CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . CargoX’s official website is cargox.io . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio

Buying and Selling CargoX

CargoX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CargoX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CargoX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.