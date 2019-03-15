CareDx Inc (CDNA) Director Michael Goldberg Sells 50,000 Shares

CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director Michael Goldberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $1,868,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CDNA traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,353. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.17 and a beta of 1.21. CareDx Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.19.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $23.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.34 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 63.64% and a negative net margin of 61.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CareDx Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 target price on shares of CareDx and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Friday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. CareDx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,491,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,644,000 after purchasing an additional 162,939 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,700,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,070,000 after purchasing an additional 405,968 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,700,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,070,000 after purchasing an additional 405,968 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,493,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,243,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,863,000 after purchasing an additional 12,260 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc, a transplant diagnostics company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic surveillance solutions for transplant patients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Post-Transplant Diagnostics and Pre-Transplant Diagnostics.

