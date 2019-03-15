Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 6,775 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,294 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,775 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $2,293,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 168,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the period. BB&T Corp raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 54,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 26,512 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 55.5% in the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 117,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 41,946 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 20.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,378,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,563,000 after buying an additional 231,415 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on HBAN. Raymond James increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Sandler O’Neill cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $16.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Daniel J. Neumeyer sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $822,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 356,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,889,191.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathleen H. Ransier sold 3,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $43,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,158 in the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 6,775 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/captrust-financial-advisors-sells-6775-shares-of-huntington-bancshares-incorporated-hban.html.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Recommended Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.