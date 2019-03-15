Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Position in Eaton Co. PLC (ETN)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Eaton were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Kinneret Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Fort L.P. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 21,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 440.7% during the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 64,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 52,320 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Robert W. Baird set a $89.00 target price on Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Eaton from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 target price on Eaton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Eaton from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.38.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total transaction of $383,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Curtis J. Hutchins sold 37,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $2,860,252.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,589.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,214 shares of company stock worth $4,742,255. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN opened at $80.99 on Friday. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $64.46 and a 52-week high of $89.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. On average, analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 52.69%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

