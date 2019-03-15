Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $1,730,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,362,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $223,240,000 after purchasing an additional 80,334 shares during the period. Fort L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 14,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 193,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,254,000 after purchasing an additional 22,330 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

TXN opened at $107.10 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $87.70 and a 52-week high of $118.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $100.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.18.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 53.05% and a net margin of 35.35%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 5,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total value of $554,204.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,497,050.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hagop H. Kozanian sold 9,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.60, for a total value of $929,658.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,826.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 256,061 shares of company stock worth $26,536,471. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down from $103.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.74.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

