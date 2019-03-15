Capital Southwest (CSWC) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at JMP Securities

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $22.50 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 7.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CSWC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital Southwest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

NASDAQ CSWC traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $21.38. 44,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,098. The firm has a market cap of $368.44 million, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.26. Capital Southwest has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $24.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 84.08% and a return on equity of 6.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capital Southwest news, Director Jack D. Furst acquired 6,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $118,474.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack D. Furst purchased 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $52,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 706.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital Southwest by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weather Gauge Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.